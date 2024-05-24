Meryl Streep joins SAG-AFTRA Foundation's children's literacy program Storyline Online

Academy Award-winning and legendary actress and philanthropist Meryl Streep lends her captivating voice and engaging storytelling to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's children’s literacy program Storyline Online, by reading the children’s book The Three Questions, written and illustrated by Jon J. Muth, and published by Scholastic.

The Three Questions is a timeless tale, adapted from of a story by Leo Tolstoy, about a boy who asks big questions like, “What is the best time to do things?”, “Who is the most important one?”, and “What is the right thing to do?”

The Three Questions is a thought-provoking story accompanied by stunning watercolor illustrations that encourages young minds to explore universal truths like living in the moment, how to be a good person, and finding one’s purpose. Streep’s reading brings depth and warmth to this beloved book with her delightful, soothing and sage character voices. In addition, Streep volunteered her time and talent to the project and cause of advancing children’s literacy.

SAG-AFTRA Foundation Chairman of the Board and President Courtney B. Vance expressed his enthusiasm regarding Streep’s involvement, stating, “We are honored and thrilled to welcome one of the greatest actors and storytellers of all time, Ms. Meryl Streep, to our family of readers here at Storyline Online. Meryl volunteered to read for our children’s literacy initiative because of her commitment to education and advancing literacy, and we could not have asked for a more brilliant actor to bring this beautiful and profound story to life. Meryl Streep’s reading of The Three Questions is an exceptional addition to our library, and we believe it will have a significant impact on millions of children and adults alike. This story will not only inspire a love of books and reading, but will also stir souls.”

Storyline Online is an interactive children’s literacy resource freely accessible to educators, students, and families. Videos feature celebrated actors reading beloved children’s books aloud in order to promote literacy and foster a love for reading among children globally.

As with all Storyline Online videos, The Three Questions comes with a free activity guide aligned with Common Core Standards that strengthens verbal, written and comprehension skills. Aimed at 2nd – 4th grade students, these activities encourage children to engage in critical thinking activities and explore the themes of this book including knowledge, curiosity, kindness and friendship.

In addition to Meryl Streep, Storyline Online features numerous notable actors reading popular children’s books, including Angela Bassett, Viola Davis, Rami Malek, Chris Pine, Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Yeoh and dozens more. Each video combines the actor’s reading with creatively produced illustrations to create an immersive storytelling experience for young audiences.

To watch The Three Questions and all of Storyline Online’s read-alouds, visit storylineonline.net.