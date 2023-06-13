Actor and writer Bob Odenkirk is here to help kick off a summer of reading with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's global children’s literacy program Storyline Online.

Known for his leading roles in television classics including Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad, and Mr. Show, the actor also carries the title of bestselling author and has been nominated for 11 Screen Actors Guild Awards throughout his illustrious career.

Odenkirk brought his signature deadpan delivery and quick-witted humor to Donna W. Earnhardt’s beloved children’s book Being Frank. Odenkirk selected this story because he felt connected to Frank’s dilemma and believes the book’s message of honesty and kindness is important for not only kids — but adults alike.

Watch the video here.

Being Frank is illustrated by Andrea Castellani and published by Flashlight Press.

Earnhardt’s words and Castellani’s illustrations are brought to life by Odenkirk who debunks the idea that “honesty is the best policy.” Frank tells the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. He never lies to his schoolmates and he always tells the truth to adults, even when it hurts their feelings. One day Frank decides to visit his Grandpa Ernest, who, like Frank, has a history of frankness himself. After a few conversations with Grandpa, Frank begins to understand that the truth is important, but he can do so without being hurtful.

SAG-AFTRA Foundation President Courtney B. Vance is delighted to welcome Being Frank to the Storyline Online library to kick off a summer of reading.

“We are honored to introduce the esteemed and beloved Bob Odenkirk as a reader for Storyline Online, and Being Frank is perfectly suited to Bob’s signature humor, heart, and grace,” says Vance. “Being Frank is not only filled with fun characters and artwork, but with the help of Grandpa Ernest, Frank learns an important lesson about how to be both honest and kind to others. It’s all about the words we choose to use. It’s a great read-aloud and lesson for all of us,” says Vance.

As with all Storyline Online read-alouds, Being Frank is accompanied by a complementary supplemental activity guide for teachers that aligns with Common Core Standards that strengthen verbal, written and comprehension skills. Being Frank has themes of honesty, kindness, and friendship and is aimed towards students in 1st through 3rd grades.

With over 900 million views worldwide, Storyline Online has been a trusted educational brand and free literacy resource for teachers and parents since 2001. Odenkirk joins the notable cast of Storyline Online readers including Angela Bassett, Kristen Bell, Connie Britton, Keith Carradine, Terry Crews, Viola Davis, Rosario Dawson, Cynthia Erivo, Sutton Foster, Jennifer Garner, Allison Janney, John Lithgow, Simi Liu, Rami Malek, Seth Meyers, Holly Robinson Peete, Chris Pine, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Justin Theroux, Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Yeoh, and dozens more who have volunteered their time and talent to promote literacy and inspire a love of reading in hundreds of millions of children worldwide.