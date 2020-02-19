Natasha Bedingfield is a British pop singer.
She is an ambassador for Global Angels, a charity set up by her mother, and in November 2006 she visited India for three weeks in support of the charity.
She is also an advocate for Stop the Traffik, a global coalition which works to end human trafficking and a member of the (RED) campaign.
Her brother is Daniel Bedingfield.
Causes supported 22
Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Peace, Philanthropy, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Refugees, Water, Women
