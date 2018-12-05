Harnessing the energy of Virgin’s staff, brand, Sir Richard Branson and all other resources to try and make a sustainable difference on a global and local level.
Virgin Foundation is committed to helping stop the spread of the Big 3 : Malaria, HIV and AIDS and TB, and is leading the Heavens Angels campaign.
The charity regularly places items for auction on ebay. See www.ebay.com/virginunite for more information.
Causes
Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Children, Disaster Relief, Health, Homelessness, Mental Challenges, Physical Challenges
