Jamie Oliver
13
charities
19
causes
49
articles
3
videos

Oliver founded the Fifteen Foundation to give disadvantaged young people hope and inspiration for their futures.

Oliver won his TED wish in 2010, that children get educated about food and fight obesity.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Annie LennoxBill NighyBrian MayChristy TurlingtonCorbin BleuJamie Lee CurtisJessie JJoanna LumleyJoy BauerLaila AliMiranda HartRobin WilliamsRonan KeatingRowan AtkinsonSting

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Jamie Oliver"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 19

Abuse, Addiction, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Children, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Physical Challenges, Poverty

Contact Jamie Oliver

You can contact Jamie Oliver using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

No web sites are known

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Food, Television

More fields