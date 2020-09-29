Every fall, Hudson River Park’s most loyal supporters come together at our Annual Gala for one unifying purpose: to keep the Park beautiful, safe, clean, green and growing.

This year, more than ever before, Hudson River Park’s four+ miles of open space have provided an essential source of wellbeing and strength – a lifeline for New Yorkers – lifting our spirits in the face of great adversity. They invite you to show your appreciation for all that the Park provides our community with an at-home celebration of their vital urban oasis. Your support ensures that this incomparable New York City treasure continues to thrive and grow for generations.

The evening will feature special appearances by Michael Bloomberg, David Chang, Andy Cohen, Lea DeLaria, Charlotte Groenveld, Julianne Moore, Martha Stewart and more!

This event is hosted by the Hudson River Park Friends Board of Directors. Michael E. Novogratz is Chair; Scott M. Lawin and Justin Sadrian are Vice Chairs; Samuel F. Martini is Treasurer; Susanna Aaron is Secretary. The Board of Directors includes David Amsterdam, Cathy Blaney, Anthony Borelli, Peter Braus, Ben Brown, David Chang, Jennifer Cohan, Walter Haydock, Douglas Heitner, Shari Hyman, David Juracich, Paula Madoff, Joshua Rahn, Joseph B. Rose, Ben Shaoul, Martha Stewart, Diana L. Taylor, David Tisch, Nat Turner, Mark Van Zandt, Román Viñoly, Greg Wasserman, Daniel J. Williams and Madelyn Wils.

WHEN: Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Program: 8:00 PM EST

WHERE: LIVE in your living room!

Link to be shared with attendees