Established by Shakira, Pies Descalzos aims at improving education, nutrition, and the lives of the thousands of displaced children living in perilous conditions because of the violent internal conflict in Colombia.

The charity is also known as the Barefoot Foundation.

The Pies Descalzos Foundation is a Non-Governmental Organization from Colombia, created by the artist Shakira in 1997 and focused on education. The Foundation helps and supports impoverished children and communities while implementing a comprehensive model through the Open School strategy that links three lines of intervention: Quality Education, Nutrition and Tools for Life. These programs support children and their families, and open possibilities for improvement of the conditions of vulnerability they live in. Pies Descalzos runs schools in the diverse Colombian regions of Barranquilla, Altos de Cazucá and Quibdo where more than five thousand children receive nutritious meals, education and psychological support services from our schools, ultimately benefiting 30,000 vulnerable children, their family and community members, all who have been affected by population displacement. Pies Descalzos also works in Haiti and South Africa.