Tthe World Literacy Foundation is honored to award Shakira for her significant contribution to the improvement of literacy for disadvantaged children around the world.

The award was announced at the World Literacy Summit.

Shakira’s success as a musical artist and performer has brought her great achievement since she first appeared in the limelight in 1990. Crowned with 3 Grammy Awards and 12 Latin Grammy Awards, and recognized as one of the highest-selling Colombian pop artists of all time, her exceptional talent has landed her several achievements. While her success in the music and performance industry has taken the world by storm, her support for children’s literacy and education has only improved and gained traction over the years. Shakira’s philanthropy endeavors began shortly after the singer found international success, then providing her a platform to make a widespread impact.

Recognizing a lack of support in the education system in her home country of Colombia, Shakira took efforts into her hands, founding Pies Descalzos Foundation in 1997, building the first school in her home town Barranquilla, Colombia.

770 million people cannot read a single word, while another 2 billion people struggle to read a full sentence. Illiteracy is a global crisis, and the World Literacy Foundation aims to educate people on the benefit of acquiring even basic literacy skills. The cycle begins with a child struggling to read, professing into an adult who struggles with literacy and as a result becomes a victim of issues relating to unemployment, welfare, crime, and wellbeing.

Andrew Kay, CEO of the World Literacy Foundation, explains that this award aims to celebrate Shakira’s valuable contribution to education by acknowledging the challenges faced by disadvantaged students, globally.

Mr. Kay said, “In the current crisis, literacy has never been more important with the disadvantaged lacking access to books and educational resources. Today, 91% of children are not currently attending school, nor do they have access to online learning resources. As a result, it is likely that education enrolments are likely to fall in the coming months, and many will be faced with unfortunate circumstances.”

This award is presented by the World Literacy Council, along with other awards presented to individuals and initiatives around the world for their contributions to global education.