Shakira's hips don’t lie and neither do we: here’s your chance to go on a double date with the pop sensation and her football star husband, Gerard Piqué!

omaze.com has launched a new sweepstakes which will put you in the draw to win this once-in-a-lifetime experience, and all you have to do to enter is donate to charity.

You and your guest will be flown out for an unforgettable meal in the beautiful city Shakira and Gerard call home, Barcelona. This is your chance to get to know the power couple on a personal level — talk music, football, life and more! As for the food? Lucky that the tapas are small and humble, so you don’t confuse them with mountains. (Sorry, we had to.) Flights and hotel are included!

Proceeds from this sweepstakes will go to Fundación Pies Descalzos. Founded by the artist Shakira in 1997, Fundación Pies Descalzos has supported education in Colombia for more than 20 years. They seek to overcome the lack of access to quality education and improve teaching and innovation processes in Colombia and Latin America. Your generosity will support programs that guarantee the continued success of students throughout their academic careers—from providing supplemental nutrition and socio-emotional and entrepreneurial skills, to preventing school dropouts and strengthening teacher training.

