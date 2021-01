Voto Latino Foundation (VLF) – the nation’s largest and most successful Latinx voter registration organization – launched the VLF Impact Council, a national group harnessing the power of major brands, celebrities, politicians, and influencers with hundreds of millions of social followers across industries and sectors to educate, engage and empower the Latinx community to register to vote and cast their ballots on or by Election Day on Tuesday, November 3. More →