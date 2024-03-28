Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and Kate Winslet, stars of 20th Century Studios’ “Avatar: The Way of Water”, posed for renowned underwater photographer Christy Lee Rogers for a series of photographs celebrating our oceans to raise funds to support The Nature Conservancy (TNC).

Credit/Copyright: Christy Lee Rogers

James Cameron, the film’s producer/director/writer, is a long-time supporter of ocean conservation. Rogers created these artworks in her unique style, breaking usual conventions and shooting the actresses through the play of light refracting through the water to evoke the feel of a painting.

Cameron said: “I have long admired Christy’s art and began collecting her works several years ago. Her unique style of shooting her subjects underwater naturally inspired me to suggest she do a special shoot with our cast.”

The artworks, released on March 8, 2024, are available as four limited edition, museum quality photographs signed by Rogers, as well as a series of high-quality prints both signed by Rogers and unsigned, available for purchase through Fraser Scott at A Gallery Artists Ltd. via Rogers’ website at www.christyleerogers.com/avatar.

“Offering these unique pieces of art to benefit The Nature Conservancy through the “Avatar: The Way of Water’s” ‘Keep Our Oceans Amazing’ campaign is a perfect synergy, and we were excited to collaborate with Christy," added Producer Jon Landau.

In celebration of “Avatar: The Way of Water”, Disney and Avatar launched a global “Keep Our Oceans Amazing” campaign to raise awareness of the challenges facing oceans and marine life. The campaign supports TNC and its work to protect 10 of our oceans’ amazing animals and their habitats, connected to the beauty of Pandora. This art sale is one of many ways fans can help TNC reach its goal, as 100% of net proceeds from the art sales will go to TNC and help protect our oceans. To learn more, visit: www.nature.org/disney.

Christy Lee Rogers said: “Water is healing – it’s life itself. And as the provider of life – oxygen to all through tiny phytoplankton, our oceans need our care more than ever right now. It is a great honor to be able to help James Cameron, Jon Landau, and the ‘Avatar’ and Disney teams in realizing that dream of clean and protected world oceans – through the release of these images for The Nature Conservancy.”

“Healthy oceans are vital to the health of the planet and all living things, including people. Oceans are 90% of the habitable planet and home to more than half of all life on earth; they provide livelihoods for billions of people, produce the food we eat and half the air we breathe,” said Melissa Garvey, Global Director of Ocean Protection at The Nature Conservancy. “Through the work of Christy Lee Rogers and the support of Disney and Avatar, we can shape a brighter future where people and nature can thrive—ensuring healthier oceans for all.”