Voto Latino Foundation (VLF) – the nation’s largest and most successful Latinx voter registration organization – launched the VLF Impact Council, a national group harnessing the power of major brands, celebrities, politicians, and influencers with hundreds of millions of social followers across industries and sectors to educate, engage and empower the Latinx community to register to vote and cast their ballots on or by Election Day on Tuesday, November 3.

To date, Voto Latino Foundation has raised more than $18 million – the most in its history – to support its 2020 voter registration and advocacy efforts, which has led to the organization registering more than 300,000 voters so far for this year’s election cycle. As part of this push, the Impact Council will roll out the “En La Lucha” (“In The Fight”) campaign, featuring high-visibility Public Service Announcements (PSAs) and social media activations with Council members to discuss the importance of understanding the issues impacting the Latinx community and voting to affect change. The new campaign is designed to accelerate the organization’s goal to reach 500,000 registrations before the election and mobilize 2.2 million low propensity voters in key states.

Voto Latino co-founders Maria Teresa Kumar and Rosario Dawson serve as chairs of the VLF Impact Council, along with Zoe Saldana, Sec. Julian Castro, Selena Gomez, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, Wilmer Valderrama, and Sec. Alex Padilla. Individual members include Camila Morrone, Luis Fonsi, Los Tigres Del Norte, Buzzfeed’s “Pero Like” cast, Arizona State Representative Daniel Hernandez, Marc Anthony, Jackie Cruz, Maná, former Colorado Speaker Crisanta Duran, Hispanic Executive publisher Pedro Guerrero, Poder Pac founder Ingrid Duran, Brandon Hernandez, LAMC founders Josh Norek and Tomas Cookman, Jorge Insua, AEM President Ivette Rodriguez Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela, and a host of others. The Council is also supported by major brands and corporate sponsors including Sony Music, Univision, Bank of America, Major League Baseball, Zumiez, Twitter, Warner Music Group, Steve Madden, Fuse, Universal Music Group, Chispa and more.

“We have such a wide and diverse group of businesses and Latinx leaders with tremendous power and influence who are rolling up their sleeves to help Voto Latino engage hard-to-reach voters and fence-sitters who can make a world of difference in this election with their vote,” said María Teresa Kumar, co-founding president and CEO of Voto Latino Foundation. “The VLF Impact Council is making it clear to the 32 million eligible Latinx voters out there that we cannot sit this year’s election out – our entire community and lives are predicated on making our voices heard in November.”

“I am honored to be joining the Voto Latino Foundation Impact Council to make sure that every voter is empowered to cast their ballot come November,” said Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto. “The Latino community needs to know that our voice has the potential to make the difference in November, but only if we register and mobilize every single Latino voter. In Nevada alone, the VLF has already registered nearly 10,000 new voters. This election is too important for us to sit it out, and I’m glad to join efforts to ensure the voice of the Latino community is heard.”

“When we launched Voto Latino 16 years ago, I knew we were doing something special. I continue to be inspired by the energy and power that this organization has leveraged in collaboration with the community,” said Rosario Dawson. “Being so close to one million voters registered is beyond exciting and will be one of the proudest achievements of my life. The Impact Council, filled with so many wonderful individuals, will provide us with the extra energy and opportunities that we need to get over the finish line.”

“In this time of tremendous uncertainty and struggle, it’s critical we all come together and do everything we can to empower voters to exercise their rights and make their voices heard,” said Secretary Julían Castro. “Voto Latino Foundation is working with a diverse group through the VLF Impact Council to expand and continue to scale their programs registering voters online, amidst a worldwide pandemic. I’m proud to be a part of this tidal wave of voter engagement, I hope others will join us in this important mission.”

For more information on the VLF Impact Council, a full list of members, and to join, please click here.

Voto Latino is a grassroots political organization focused on educating and empowering a new generation of Latinx voters, as well as creating a more robust and inclusive democracy. Through innovative digital campaigns, culturally relevant programs, and authentic voices, we shepherd the Latinx community towards the full realization of its political power.