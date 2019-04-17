With her husband, Will Smith, founded the Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation to benefit inner-city community development, youth educational projects and under-privileged children and their families
She has dedicated time and money to helping the suffering families and children in South Africa.
In 2006 she donated $1m to the Baltimore School for the Arts, which she formerly attended with the rapper Tupac Shakur. The money was to go towards a $30m expansion programme.
Pinkett Smith is a director of FFAWN, which was co-founded by singer Mary J. Blige.
Jada Pinkett Smith started advocating on Human Trafficking in the US in 2012. She’s been going to Congress to testify on this issue, did a special video directed by Salma Hayek and has a new on line platform to help and support Human Trafficking survivors called Don’t Sell Bodies.
Copyright © 2021 Look to the Stars, All rights reserved.
Charities & foundations supported 14
Jada Pinkett Smith has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
1 related place
Causes supported 20
AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Family/Parent Support, Grief Support, Health, Human Rights, Mental Challenges, Missing Children, Philanthropy, Physical Challenges, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Unemployment/Career Support, Women
Contact Jada Pinkett Smith
You can contact Jada Pinkett Smith using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)