Will Smith
17
charities
14
causes
72
articles
0
videos

With his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, founded the Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation to benefit inner-city community development, youth educational projects and under-privileged children and their families.

Hosted the Nelson Mandela AIDS benefit concert in George, South Africa.

Dedicated time and money to helping suffering families and children in South Africa.

Smith took part in the America: A Tribute to Heroes charity telethon for victims of 9/11.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Ben StillerBeyoncéDenzel WashingtonEllen DeGeneresGeorge ClooneyHalle BerryJada Pinkett SmithJennifer HudsonMariah CareyMatt DamonMichael DouglasMiley CyrusNeil Patrick HarrisRyan SeacrestTaylor Swift

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Will Smith"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 14

AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Family/Parent Support, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Physical Challenges, Poverty

Contact Will Smith

You can contact Will Smith using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Business, Television, Movies, Music

More fields