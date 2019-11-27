With his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, founded the Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation to benefit inner-city community development, youth educational projects and under-privileged children and their families.
Hosted the Nelson Mandela AIDS benefit concert in George, South Africa.
Dedicated time and money to helping suffering families and children in South Africa.
Smith took part in the America: A Tribute to Heroes charity telethon for victims of 9/11.
Charities & foundations supported 17
Will Smith has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
1 related place
Causes supported 14
AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Family/Parent Support, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Physical Challenges, Poverty
Contact Will Smith
You can contact Will Smith using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)
Official web sites
Browse celebrities in the same fields
Business, Television, Movies, MusicMore fields →