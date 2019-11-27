With his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, founded the Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation to benefit inner-city community development, youth educational projects and under-privileged children and their families.

Hosted the Nelson Mandela AIDS benefit concert in George, South Africa.

Dedicated time and money to helping suffering families and children in South Africa.

Smith took part in the America: A Tribute to Heroes charity telethon for victims of 9/11.