The Chrysler brand, with The Kelly Clarkson Show, Jay Leno and BraunAbility, surprised long-serving Los Angeles Police Department Officer Christian Arrue and his family with a customized 2022 wheelchair-accessible Chrysler Pacifica.

Taking place during a live taping on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Jay Leno presented the family with the vehicle to help Bella, the officer’s daughter who has cerebral palsy.

The wheelchair-accessible Chrysler Pacifica celebrates BraunAbility’s 50th anniversary and is the latest in a long line of accessible vehicles engineered between the world leader in mobility and Chrysler. The partnership began more than 45 years ago, and the latest Chrysler Pacifica offering from BraunAbility is the most spacious wheelchair van in the industry.

