The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation has announced details for “The Event,” its first-ever fundraising gala presented by Pepsi Stronger Together and scheduled for Oct. 2, 2021, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The groundbreaking evening will feature an all-star lineup from the world of music and comedy, highlighted by performances from Justin Bieber, Kelly Clarkson, Imagine Dragons and Snoop Dogg — with more award-winning musical and comedy acts to be announced in the coming days.

Established by four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal, The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation’s mission is to create pathways for underserved youth to help them achieve their full potential. In doing so, they have partnered with two organizations close to Shaquille’s heart – Boys & Girls Clubs and Communities in Schools.

With concert tickets available to the public, the inaugural gala serves as the primary fundraiser for The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation. The evening will also include a private cocktail reception, dinner, and live auction followed by a public performance. Table sponsorships for the private event range from $10,000 to $75,000, with general admission concert tickets ranging from $125 to $350. Concert tickets on sale at www.AXS.com/ShaqEvent2021.

“I’m honored to have so many people in the Las Vegas community and beyond, join our efforts to help underserved youth,” said O’Neal. “We are proud to create an inclusive event, one that everyone can be a part of, from the more approachable concert ticket options to the higher-priced table sponsorships. Together, we can provide opportunities and resources for the kids who need them the most.”

The Foundation focuses on serving children in Las Vegas and Atlanta. It recently announced the opening of the Shaquille O’Neal Boys & Girls Club of Henry County, located just outside of Atlanta. Last year, the Foundation awarded more than $50,000 in grants to Las Vegas high schools to assist athletic programs impacted by the pandemic and is currently partnered with the City of Las Vegas to refurbish outdoor basketball courts at Doolittle Community Center. Proceeds from The Event will support similar projects, in addition to initiatives with Communities in Schools, Shaquille’s annual Shaq-a-Claus holiday program and more.

“The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation has been a tremendous partner to Pepsi Stronger Together, as we have continuously aimed to provide the right resources to the communities who need it most,” said Derek Lewis, President, South Division, PepsiCo Beverages North America. “We are thrilled to team up once again for this great event that will bring the community together and will help expand our grassroots initiatives throughout the country.”