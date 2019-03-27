Imagine Dragons is a rock band from Las Vegas consisting of Daniel Platzman, Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon and Ben McKee.
The band established the Tyler Robinson Foundation in 2013 to help families handle unexpected financial costs of pediatric cancer.
Cancer, Civil Rights, Health, LGBT Support
