Imagine Dragons is a rock band from Las Vegas consisting of Daniel Platzman, Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon and Ben McKee.

The band established the Tyler Robinson Foundation in 2013 to help families handle unexpected financial costs of pediatric cancer.

Imagine Dragons has supported the following charities listed on this site:

Causes supported 4

Cancer, Civil Rights, Health, LGBT Support

