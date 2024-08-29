Comic Relief US and Nickelodeon are teaming up for the first time to launch the 2nd annual Kids Relief campaign: “Game to Change the World,” an interactive virtual–to–real-world movement that reaches kids where they are and empowers them to become a force for good in their communities.

Comic Relief US and Nickelodeon are empowering kids to be a force for good in their communities through virtual quests on Roblox

The campaign kicks off today, inviting kids nationwide to embark on virtual quests on Roblox and real-life missions that inspire community engagement and service from Aug. 27 to Sept. 20.

Building off the success of the inaugural campaign, Kids Relief is back on Roblox, with Kids Relief Simulator, a brand-new game featuring special guests Tony Hale, David Tennant, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as benevolent wizards who will send users on epic quests to perform good deeds, earn Karma, and improve the world around them. The game uses adventure and fun to teach the importance of empathy, kindness, and community.

This year the Kids Relief universe expands even further with a Roblox scavenger hunt in partnership with top games, including Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob Simulator and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Battle Tycoon, Highland Park RP, and HyperCatz. From Aug. 30-Sept. 13, Roblox users will embark from Kids Relief Simulator to learn the power of doing good by traveling from experience to experience on a quest to do good and collect magical surprises.

To turn in-game altruism into real-world action, Kids Relief, in partnership with Nickelodeon Our World, will offer a fun and easy guide to help kids organize local activities – from backpack drives and collecting school supplies, as well as examples of everyday kids who take action to make their communities a better place.

To celebrate the month of kids taking action, Kids Relief is inviting everyone back to Roblox for a first-of-its-kind star-studded weekend-long music festival starting Sept.13 featuring some of the most exciting artists, including Imagine Dragons, Conan Gray, Poppy, d4vd and Alexander Stewart. This must-see interactive event will include inspiring stories of kids creating real change in their communities.

“Kids Relief isn’t just about playing games. We’re merging the fun of games with the importance of social impact to help kids to activate their power to drive social change,” said Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief US. “By joining forces with Nickelodeon and some of today’s biggest celebrities, content creators, and musicians, we aim to unlock resources and opportunities for kids, not just in the U.S. but around the world.”

“It’s wonderful to be able to partner with Kids Relief for this virtual event that helps to make a difference in the real world,” said Doug Rosen, SVP, Games and Emerging Media, Paramount. “Nickelodeon is all about empowering kids, and with our Roblox games and Kids Relief, we can inspire them to create change in their communities.”

Kids Relief is a Platform and Fundraiser

Kids Relief raises critical funds supporting programs and initiatives that foster empowerment and leadership, provide access to education and create economic growth opportunities that help kids and families break the cycle of poverty for themselves and future generations.

To make an even greater impact and spread awareness of Kids Relief far and wide, top gamers, streamers, and influencers from YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, and TikTok, including Roblox Content Creators Leah Ashe and MeganPlays will promote Kids Relief and fundraise during the campaign.

“From rising societal gaps to climate change concerns, young people are inheriting a world facing unprecedented challenges,” said Moore. “While one campaign doesn’t solve these issues, we hope to meet kids where they are and start a movement that inspires them to embrace their potential to drive economic and social change, now and for generations to come.”

For more information on Kids Relief and the Game to Change the World campaign, click here.