Dan O’Brien and friends are celebrating Stand Up To Cancer Day (9/8) and the upcoming release of his newest books.

Dan is a playwright, poet, nonfiction writer and cancer survivor whose work has been recognized with a Guggenheim Fellowship and two PEN America Awards.

Celebrity friends Julia Louis Dreyfus, June Diane Raphael, Paul Scheer, Casey Wilson, Jason Mantzoukas, Danielle Schneider, Melissa Rauch, Tony Hale and more will gather in-person at Diesel bookstore and via live stream to read selections from Dan O’Brien’s three new books out this Fall.

Live streamed on Friendszone Twitch Channel (Paul Scheer’s channel) the event serves as a celebration of Dan O’Brien’s three new books which will be published in September. Dan will discuss and sign copies of “Survivor’s Notebook,” “From Scarsdale,” and “True Story: A Trilogy,”

The event is in celebration of the three books as well as raising funds for Stand Up To Cancer for Stand Up To Cancer Day on 9/8.

WHERE: Diesel Bookstore, located at Brentwood Country Mart, 225 26 St., Santa Monica, CA

WHEN: Tuesday, September 7 at 6:30PM PST