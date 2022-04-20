The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) announced the winners of the 47th Annual Gracie Awards which will return in-person on May 24, 2022 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles.

The event will honor some of the most talented women in television, radio and digital media, including Melissa McCarthy, Kelly Clarkson, Elle Fanning, Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb, Kaitlyn Dever, Tamron Hall, Ellen K, Angie Martinez, Dana Cortez and more. The ceremony will also recognize entertainment and news programming that highlighted female-driven stories and culturally relevant topics, including 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, NBC Nightly News, The New York Times Presents, Pose and Maid.

“Throughout this past year we have seen a number of remarkable projects by and about inspirational women,” said Becky Brooks, President, Alliance for Women in Media Foundation. “We are honored to shine a spotlight on these women, whose stories have driven cultural awareness, offered entertainment that has made us laugh, cry, and everything in between. This year, we will be returning to the Beverly Wilshire Hotel and are delighted to return to an in-person format so that we can properly celebrate together.”

The Gracies celebrate exemplary talent and programming created by, for and about women in radio, television, and digital medias. Honorees are selected in national, local and student markets, including both commercial and non-commercial outlets in entertainment and news.

In the seventh consecutive year as Executive Producer of the Gracie Awards Gala, Vicangelo Bulluck will spotlight these prolific women in the industry who continue to inspire and support others, break down barriers, and lead by example in creating opportunity for future generations.

Sponsors of The Gracie Awards include Crown Media, CNN, Premiere, WWE, Meruelo Media, HBO, Audacy, TEGNA, Katz Media Group and NCTA – The Cable and Telecommunications Association

To view the complete list of award recipients and honorable mentions, visit allwomeninmedia.org.