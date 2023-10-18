Project Healthy Minds, a Millennial & Gen Z-driven mental health tech non-profit, today hosted its second-annual World Mental Health Day Festival.

Over 1,500 cultural leaders, business executives, creators, and mental health advocates participated in the world’s largest festival for World Mental Health Day.

Mainstage conversations featured Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex; TODAY Show Co-Anchor Carson Daly; mental health advocate and son of the late Robin Williams, Zak Williams; United States Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy; Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates; Former Senior Advisor to President Obama, David Axelrod; Indianapolis Colts Owner & Vice Chair Kalen Irsay Jackson; CNN This Morning Anchor Poppy Harlow; and more.

Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Co-Founders of The Archewell Foundation, spoke about mental wellness in the digital age alongside United States Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy.

“Profound and inspiring, the second-annual Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival brought together so many iconic leaders for powerful conversations that highlighted the challenges we are facing with the mental crisis in America,” said Phillip Schermer, Founder & CEO of Project Healthy Minds. “We’re grateful for everyone using their voice and expertise to advocate for destigmatizing mental health and finding innovative solutions.”

In addition to the mainstage talks, the festival also featured SoulCycle Charity Rides, Equinox Sound Bath Meditation experiences, and a Community Jog led by Emmy Award-winning content creator Timm Chiusano and ultra-marathoner Kelly Chiusano. Researchers from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health released never-before-seen original data about the impact of influencers and creators in addressing the mental health crisis.

Throughout the day, a percentage of sales at select businesses at Hudson Yards were donated to Project Healthy Minds. If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor or visit Project Healthy Minds’ first-of-its-kind free digital mental health marketplace.