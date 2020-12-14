This holiday season Oxfam and friends are shopping differently and encouraging everyone to be kind to our planet, and our wallets, by regifting.

Joined by artists including Tiffany Haddish, Aisha Tyler, Alyssa Milano, Simon Helberg, Lake Street Dive, Margo Price and many more, Oxfam is promoting an online giveaway of some favorite regifted items. By making the earth-friendly and budget-friendly choice to join the Regift Revolution, they are giving a gift with big sentimental value but a small impact on the environment.

In 2018 the US alone produced 292.4 million tons of waste, that is about equal to the weight of 800 Empire State Buildings. But making the choice to give secondhand instead of shopping new doesn’t just cut back on waste, it cuts back on carbon emissions as well. Many of the toys and gifts we give each year are made out of plastic or packaged in plastic. And all that production and incineration of plastic adds up. In just 10 years the emissions from the plastic lifecycle could reach 1.34 gigatons per year – that’s more emissions than the amount produced from powering every home in the U.S. for one full year.

By visiting www.regiftrevolution.com fans have the chance to win regifted items like Alyssa Milano’s Dr. Fauci throw pillow, Margo Price’s boots from tour, the knitting basket used by the character Serena on The Handmaid’s Tale, a signed Archer baseball cap from Aisha Tyler, or a dress and a vintage poster from Simon Helberg and Jocelyn Towne. Each gift comes with a unique story told through video on the Regift Revolution site. The full list of artists and items can be found below.

The Regift Revolution giveaway is live now through December 21, 2020. Fans can pledge to reduce their carbon footprint by regifting this holiday season, reinvest their money to help the poorest people on the planet overcome poverty, or take part in other actions that increase their entries to win.

Too many new gifts end up in a landfill or put a strain on our carbon emissions. This year, whether regifting something you owned or buying secondhand we can all join the Regift Revolution and curb our waste this holiday season.