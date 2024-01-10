Last weekend, The Art of Elysium, a non-profit organization with a focus on healing and inspiring through art, hosted its 2024 HEAVEN Gala at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.
The gala served as a celebration of the organization’s 25th anniversary and honored the following:
- Writer, director, and producer Neil Gaiman with The Visionary Award where he transformed the venue from a music venue to a mystical library for his version of “HEAVEN on Earth” where knowledge is free and refuge is given. Gaiman teamed up with his longtime collaborator, Good Omens production designer Michael Ralph, to bring his vision to life and enlisted playwright Jeremy O. Harris to serve as the evening’s “librarian” emcee.
- Actress Amy Smart and TV Host Carter Oosterhouse with 2024 The Spirit of Elysium Award for their outstanding charitable contributions.
- Actress Cara Santana retrospectively with the 2021 Spirit of Elysium Award, recognizing her tireless efforts in support of The Art of Elysium’s mission during an unprecedented time of global pandemic.
Notable attendees included: Heidi Klum and daughter Leni Klum, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Joe Manganiello, Jon Hamm, Shanola Hampton, Patton Oswalt, Yetide Badaki, Jason Segel, Beck, Malin Akerman, David and Christina Arquette, Patricia Arquette, Christina Hendricks, Ashley and Topher Grace, Aly and AJ Michalka, Kumail Nanjiani, Bella Thorne, Mira Sorvino, Emma Kenney, Shannon Leto, and Zelda Williams, Zuri Marley, among others.
Highlights from the evening:
- Jon Hamm, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jason Segel, Yetide Badaki, Patton Oswalt, Shanola Hampton, Mira Sorvino, Christian Weissmann and Art of Elysium guest Julian Flores read passages from some of their favorite books and poems as the ‘9 Muses of Elysium.’
- Jon Hamm selected a passage from the book Good Omens, cracking a joke about how he starred in the show, while Shanola Hampton read a passage from Oh, the Places You’ll Go! by Dr. Seuss.
- Joseph Gordon-Levitt chose the foreword of Neil Postman’s Amusing Ourselves to Death.
- Patton Oswalt brought laughter to the crowd and read a passage from Tamarisk Row.
- Warpaint’s Theresa Wayman sang “Champion,” while GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Beck closed out the night with his hit “Loser.”
- GRAMMY Award-winning singer Autumn Rowe performed a beautiful original song that she wrote for the evening in celebration of Neil Gaimain and the second season of his Good Omens.
- Jeremy O. Harris congratulated The Art of Elysium founder, Jennifer Howell, for 25 years of healing through art and the incredible impact she’s made on thousands of lives.
- Guests enjoyed specialty margaritas and palomas courtesy of Casamigos.
- The menu was carefully curated by Michelin Star Chef Juanma Barrientos, bringing a journey of sensory delights to the audience.
- Zuri Marley DJed throughout the night to keep the audience entertained between set changes.