Last weekend, The Art of Elysium, a non-profit organization with a focus on healing and inspiring through art, hosted its 2024 HEAVEN Gala at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

Honoree Neil Gaiman, recipient of the Visionary Award, attends The Art of Elysium's 25th Anniversary HEAVEN Gala

Credit/Copyright: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium

The gala served as a celebration of the organization’s 25th anniversary and honored the following:

Writer, director, and producer Neil Gaiman with The Visionary Award where he transformed the venue from a music venue to a mystical library for his version of “ HEAVEN on Earth” where knowledge is free and refuge is given. Gaiman teamed up with his longtime collaborator, Good Omens production designer Michael Ralph, to bring his vision to life and enlisted playwright Jeremy O. Harris to serve as the evening’s “librarian” emcee.

Actress Amy Smart and TV Host Carter Oosterhouse with 2024 The Spirit of Elysium Award for their outstanding charitable contributions.

Actress Cara Santana retrospectively with the 2021 Spirit of Elysium Award, recognizing her tireless efforts in support of The Art of Elysium’s mission during an unprecedented time of global pandemic.

Notable attendees included: Heidi Klum and daughter Leni Klum, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Joe Manganiello, Jon Hamm, Shanola Hampton, Patton Oswalt, Yetide Badaki, Jason Segel, Beck, Malin Akerman, David and Christina Arquette, Patricia Arquette, Christina Hendricks, Ashley and Topher Grace, Aly and AJ Michalka, Kumail Nanjiani, Bella Thorne, Mira Sorvino, Emma Kenney, Shannon Leto, and Zelda Williams, Zuri Marley, among others.

Highlights from the evening: