amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, will honor Paramount Pictures and Kelly Rowland on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at its annual amfAR Gala Los Angeles at the Pacific Design Center.

Writer, director and producer, Ryan Murphy, is confirmed to present President and CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon, Brian Robbins, with the amfAR Philanthropic Leadership Award. Singer/songwriter, actress, TV producer/activist, Kelly Rowland will receive amfAR’s Award of Courage.

Event Chairs include Alexander von Fürstenberg, Catherine O’Hara, Chelsea Handler, Cheyenne Jackson, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Emily Hampshire, Ever Anderson, Heidi Klum, Jay Ellis, Jenna Dewan, Julian Lennon, Keke Palmer, Kenan Thompson, Michelle Rodriguez, Milla Jovovich, Rebel Wilson, Ronald Burkle, Scarlett Johansson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Todd Courtney, Tyler Perry, amfAR Board Co-Chairs T. Ryan Greenawalt and Kevin McClatchy, and amfAR Global Fundraising Chairman Milutin Gatsby.

The exclusive event will include a cocktail reception, dinner, live auction, and performances by Aloe Blacc, Madison Beer and Tinashe. Top Gun star and amfAR Trustee, Jay Ellis, will serve as host for the evening, with many celebrities in attendance participating onstage. The auction, which will be conducted by Simon de Pury, will include a selection of donated works by renowned contemporary artists.

Picticular is the evening’s Presenting Sponsor. Cadillac is the official valet partner and The Pendry West Hollywood is the official hotel partner of the event.