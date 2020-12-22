It’s been three decades since Ringo Starr founded his All Starr supergroup and took the stage with some of rock and roll’s biggest luminaries, creating an exceptional legacy of performances of some of the greatest hits of all time culled from Starr’s extraordinary catalog as a solo artist and as Beatle, as well as the All Starr Band members’ substantive songbook.

In celebration of this milestone, and just in time for the holiday season, a new limited-edition retrospective hardcover book titled “RINGO ROCKS: 30 YEARS OF THE ALL STARRS,” will be sold online exclusively beginning Wednesday, December 16 at juliensauctions.com.

This not to be missed commemorative photo memoir features some never-before-seen photos of the All Starr Band’s 30 record-setting years in the spotlight and life on the road, compiled by Henry Diltz and Jill Jarrett (who have followed Ringo Starr’s All Starr career since 1989), as well as exclusive images from many other photographers and members of the touring crew. Accompanying the photos are Starr’s candid stories, looking back on his legacy as the leader of one of the longest running live touring bands in the world – and all that goes into managing a band of music legends – and looking ahead to the All Starrs’ future making music together in a post pandemic world. The book kicks off with a forward by Starr’s dear friend and brother-in-law, Joe Walsh, the renowned American musician, member of James Gang, the Eagles, and the Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band, and named one of the greatest guitarists of all time by Rolling Stone.

“I had recently cleaned up my act, but now I needed to find some way to get that act back out on the road… the truth is I’d never put a band together… Now I’d been in a band – I like to say, I’ve been in a few very good bands, actually”, Starr recounts in the book. “So, I got my phone book out – back then that was when we still had phone books – and I just started calling friends… That’s really how things came together and how I formed the greatest 1-800 Band in Rock History.”

From its inception and first tour in 1989 with the inaugural All Starr lineup –Joe Walsh, Dr. John, Billy Preston, Rick Danko and Levon Helm from The Band, Clarence Clemons and Nils Lofgren from Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, and session drum legend Jim Keltner–until the fourteenth All Starr Band incarnation and tour in 2019, Starr reflects on his experiences and revelry playing with these incredible lineups, spanning every iteration to present day. The nearly 50 members, some of whom have already been mentioned, includes Rod Argent, Randy Bachman, Gregg Bissonette, Jack Bruce, Gary Brooker, Timmy Cappello, Eric Carmen, Paul Carrack, Felix Cavaliere, Burton Cummings, Rick Derringer, Sheila E., Dave Edmunds, John Entwistle, Mark Farner, Peter Frampton, Graham Gouldman, Warren Ham, Colin Hay, Rodger Hodgson, Ian Hunter, Howard Jones, Simon Kirke, Greg Lake, Steve Lukather, Richard Marx, Richard Page, Wally Palmar, Mark Rivera, Gregg Rolie, Todd Rundgren, Timothy B Schmit, Billy Squier, Zak Starkey, Hamish Stuart, John Waite, Edgar Winter, Gary Wright and more. The book also chronicles legendary All Starr performances and milestones including the band’s concerts at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, New York’s Radio City Music Hall, the Santa Barbara Bowl, the Civic Arts Plaza; the return to Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre–nearly 30 years to the day from when the first All Starr’s took the stage there; as well as the world-renowned exhibition, “Ringo: Peace & Love” at the Grammy Museum in 2012; Starr’s solo artist induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015 by Paul McCartney, and more. A special chapter on Starr’s love affair with the legendary Ludwig Drum Kit, one of which was sold for a record $2.2 million, and The Ludwig Beatles Ed Sullivan Show drumhead, which sold for a record price of $2.1 million at Julien’s Auctions, is also included.

Ringo Starr and the All Starr Band have recorded over 12 live albums beginning with their 1990 self-titled debut album at the Greek Theatre as well as their performances in Montreux, the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, the live taping of VH-1 Storytellers in 1998, the King Biscuit Flower Hour taping in 2002, the PBS concert series Soundstage in 2007, and more. For the latest info on the band, music and tour updates visit www.ringo.rocks

Starr is the author of Postcards from the Boys, Octopus’s Garden, Photograph, Another Day In the Life. as well as two books featuring his artwork, Painting Is My Madness and Painting Is My Madness Too.

Five hundred exclusive-limited hardcover “signature edition” books personally signed by Ringo Starr will be offered. The proceeds of the book will benefit The Lotus Foundation whose mission funds supports, participates in and promotes charitable projects aimed at advancing social welfare in diverse areas including, but not limited to substance abuse, cerebral palsy, brain tumors, cancer, battered women and their children, homelessness, and animals in need.