Jerry Seinfeld
13
charities
16
causes
75
articles
2
videos

Seinfeld has performed his stand-up comedy in benefit concerts for Stand Up For A Cure.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Ali WentworthAllison WilliamsAlysia ReinerAndre AgassiAndrea BocelliBette MidlerBetty WhiteBrian WilliamsBruce SpringsteenGavin DeGrawJimmy FallonJon StewartKelly ClarksonNick JonasSting

Insights

Activity
Social reach

2 related places

Google trends for "Jerry Seinfeld"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 16

Abuse, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Autism, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Creative Arts, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Human Rights, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Peace, Veteran/Service Member Support

Contact Jerry Seinfeld

You can contact Jerry Seinfeld using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

No web sites are known

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Comedy, Television

More fields