This week, in advance of International Women’s Day, CARE, the leading humanitarian organization dedicated to saving lives, defeating poverty, and achieving social justice by empowering women and girls, launched the #HerVoice campaign to recognize extraordinary acts of women and inspire young girls everywhere.

To kick off the campaign, CARE released a flagship video that showcases the authentic realities of women worldwide and instills hope in future generations. It includes young girls reading memorable speeches from iconic women, including Secretary Hillary Clinton, Leymah Gbowee, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Amanda Gorman, Vice President Kamala Harris, Dolores Huerta, Gloria Steinem, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, Sojourner Truth, and Venus Williams.

“CARE believes in the power of women, today and every day. This International Women’s Day, we are especially proud to feature legacy voices and rising leaders across industries uniting for change,” said Michelle Nunn, President and CEO of CARE USA. “The past few years have been extremely challenging, highlighting the need for not only more women leaders but women led solutions. The #HerVoice campaign honors the extraordinary acts of women that enable us to continue to advocate for our communities, and push for real change worldwide.”

To help lead this important conversation, actress, activist, and entrepreneur Sophia Bush, Academy Award-winning actress, producer, and philanthropist Laura Dern, and award-winning actor Saniyya Sidney will provide voice overs for different elements of the campaign video. The video will celebrate generations of female voices who have inspired us, taught us, and moved us to change the world for the better.

“It’s an honor to be a part of CARE’s #HerVoice campaign alongside such incredible women who have inspired me and countless others,” said Saniyya Sidney. “International Women’s Day is a chance to reflect on both the progress made and where we must still push forward to reach equality, and I’m proud to support CARE as they work to make gender injustice history.”

With presenting sponsor P&G, #HerVoice calls on individuals to put their voices into action for women. The campaign also includes a #HerVoice virtual Speaker Series, bringing together leading youth activists including Indigenous activist Julia Bernal (Sandia Pueblo and Yuchi), Ugandan climate justice activist Vanessa Nakate, and American education advocate and filmmaker Zuriel Oduwole. The activists will be hosted by Laura Coates, CARE Global Advisory Council member, CNN legal analyst, and SiriusXM Radio host.

Additionally, CARE and the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance program are announcing a three-year partnership to work together to empower adolescent girls around the world through education. As a part of the partnership, CARE will work with the Girls Opportunity Alliance to identify organizations to grow its Network around the world, and support the Network by providing ongoing training and resources for more than 4,000 locally-led organizations to help enhance their work and ability to reach and impact more girls globally.

“Our partnership with CARE will help us support and empower leaders and organizations working to empower adolescent girls, while also increasing awareness for girls’ education globally,” said Tiffany Drake, Executive Director of the Girls Opportunity Alliance. “Through this partnership, we will be able to grow our Network, providing more organizations with the opportunity to connect with one another around the world, while providing additional resources and capacity-building training that will allow them to enhance and scale their work and reach.”

The campaign calls on individuals to put their voices into action for women everywhere and lift up #HerVoice by pledging their support here. Viewers can watch the #HerVoice video here. Viewers are encouraged to repost on their personal pages, sharing what #HerVoice means to them.

P&G is returning as presenting sponsor for CARE’s International Women’s Day campaign, alongside supporting sponsor The Coca-Cola Company. Other sponsors include Cargill, Mary Kay and UPS. Together, CARE and P&G work towards creating a more empowered world which fosters educational and economic opportunities for women and girls as well as improves access to safe drinking water and proper hygiene.