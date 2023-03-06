EMILYs List, the nation’s largest resource for women in politics, announced today it will present its sixth annual breakfast and panel on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, ahead of the 95th Academy Awards.

This awards season EMILYs List’s How Women Change the World event will shine a light on women in Hollywood and politics who demonstrate what is possible when women are represented, when they break down barriers, when they have a seat at the table – how they can change the world.

Held in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hills Hilton, the event will feature a panel discussion hosted by the EMILYs List Creative Council — a powerful mix of entertainment industry and elected leaders — coming together to spotlight the work of trailblazing women who are leading the charge to inspire and affect change. This year’s event will be opened by remarks from California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Koulanakis. This year’s panelists include actress, activist and entrepreneur Sophia Bush, actress, singer and producer Amber Riley, actor, model and activist Indya Moore, actress Lisa Ann Walter, Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell; with actress, producer and author Garcelle Beauvais serving as moderator.

“California and EMILYs List share the understanding that when we have diverse voices and equal representation in the halls of power, we are all better off.” said California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis. “I’m proud to welcome EMILYs List to California for a critical conversation highlighting the impacts of representation and celebrating the power of women.”

“I’m thrilled to join this EMILYs List conversation about the challenges of breaking new ground and the differences it can make when we open up decision-making and the halls of power to more women, more women of color and more of the voices we hadn’t heard before,” said Mayor Karen Bass.

Actress and EMILYs List board member, actress and host Yvette Nicole Brown will sit down one on one with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, an EMILYs List-endorsed candidate, for an in-depth conversation. EMILYs List President Laphonza Butler will give remarks about how women of the entertainment community can effect change in and out of political office in light of the overturned Roe v. Wade decision.

“EMILYs List was created to elect more women to office because we know that when women run and win, they change the world,” said EMILYs List President Laphonza Butler. “Our annual Oscars event will highlight the ways in which women leaders in every industry, from politics to sports to Hollywood, are using their voices to make the world better for all of us. We look forward to hearing from some of the leaders we’ve been proud to help elect as well as leading women in Hollywood as we work together to change the world.”

The sixth annual EMILYs List pre-Oscar event host committee includes: Amber Tamblyn, Amy Landecker, Anjali Bhimani, Desiree Flores, Emmy Rossum, Gloria Calderón Kellett, Lisa Ann Walter, Lizzie Thompson, René Jones, Sara Benincasa, Tracy Brennan and WME.

For more information about EMILYs List please visit www.emilyslist.org.