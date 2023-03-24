City Year Los Angeles has announced that Academy Award-winning actor, producer, and longtime City Year L.A. board member Octavia Spencer will be honored at the 12th Annual Spring Break: Destination Education event on May 6 at Sony Picture Studios in Culver City.

Kevin Demoff, COO of the Los Angeles Rams and City Year L.A. board member will also be honored at the event. Academy Award-winning actor, producer, and New York Times bestselling author Viola Davis will present Spencer with her award .

“Octavia and Kevin’s work on behalf of City Year in support of our city’s students has had a truly remarkable impact,” said Erik Feig, the CEO of Picturestart who serves on the City Year L.A. Board alongside Spencer and Demoff. “Octavia’s work connecting City Year with critical resources to support students and Kevin and the Rams support of our corps members and public schools has been instrumental in furthering City Year L.A.’s goal of empowering students. On behalf of the board, we are thrilled to present Octavia and Kevin with these special honors.”

Spencer has been chosen to receive the honor in recognition of her advocacy and commitment to the thousands of children across Los Angeles public schools who benefit directly from having a City Year mentor. At an early age, Spencer’s mother stressed the importance of education to her and her siblings. Today, she continues that tradition as a passionate advocate for education as a longtime board member of City Year L.A., ensuring more students have access to the tools they need to succeed through one-on-one mentorship, tutoring, social, and emotional support, and more.

Demoff, Chief Operating Officer of the Rams for the past fourteen years, has been chosen to receive this honor in recognition of his civic leadership. As a committed volunteer, longtime City Year L.A. board member and through his work with the Los Angeles Rams, he has helped reduce barriers of opportunity to marginalized communities. After serving on the working group that helped Stan Kroenke return the Rams home to L.A., Demoff is now playing a significant role in delivering on Kroenke’s vision to design and construct the 298-acre sports and entertainment district in Inglewood.

City Year Los Angeles’ 12th annual Spring Break: Destination Education is the organization’s largest fundraising event and celebration. The event brings together over 900 guests — including community and business leaders, celebrities and influencers, families and AmeriCorps members — to help thousands of students across L.A. thrive in school and in life. This year’s event will feature a special musical performance as well as food, games and interactive booths and giveaways from top brands. Each year, Spring Break: Destination Education raises more than $2 million to support educational equity in Los Angeles. For more information on the event, please visit www.cityyearspringbreak.org.