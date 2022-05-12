City Year Los Angeles celebrated 15 years of service at Spring Break: Destination Education, their annual star-studded benefit – a high-energy night of musical performances, food and games.

George Lopez speaks onstage during City Year Los Angeles' Spring Break: Destination Education

Credit/Copyright: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for City Year Los Angeles

This Spring Break they returned in-person and stronger than ever to celebrate their corps members, students, as well as those Angelenos who have taken action along with them to make a better city, state and country. The event featured a special performance by Cashmere Cat, as well as food, games and interactive booths sponsored by top brands including Amazon Studios, L.A. Rams, Comcast NBCUniversal, JP Morgan Chase & Co, MarVista Entertainment, PEOPLE, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Pez Cantina and more. City Year honored fifteen legacy champions at this event including Governor Gavin Newsom, Ben Goldhirsh (City Year Emeritus Board member), Stacey Snider (City Year Emeritus Board member), Michael Walsh (City Year Emeritus Board member), Andrew Hauptman & Ellen Bronfman Hauptman (Andell Holdings, CYLA Co-Founders), Mauro Bautista (Principal at Mendez High School), Kyra Borenstein (City Year alum and Teacher at Griffith Joyner Elementary School), Jennifer Funes (Former City Year L.A. Student), Mike Gipson (California Assembly member, 64th District), Vera Kwan (City Year Alum and Teacher at Normandie Elementary), Isabel Martinez (parent of a former City Year LA Student), Alberto Carvalho (Superintendent, LAUSD), Dr. Robert Whitman (Fremont Community of Schools Administrator), Partnership for LA Schools, and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Among the attendees were Host George Lopez, special performer Cashmere Cat, and additional guests including Anais Lee, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, August Maturo, Bailey Spinn, Brooklynne Webb, David Long Jr., DeVaughn Nixon, Ella Jay Basco, Emma Norton, Ian Hecox, Indi Star, Jaidyn Triplett, Justin Hollins, Kendall Blanton, Laci Mosley, Mayan Lopez, Mirabelle Lee, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Reagan To, Rhett McLaughlin, Sophie Fergi, The McLeod Family, Van Jefferson, Will Buie Jr, and more.