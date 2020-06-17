A powerhouse lineup of artists, activists, influencers and elected officials will kick off Democracy Summer 2020, the effort led by Rock the Vote in partnership with Voto Latino Foundation, When We All Vote, March For Our Lives and many more, to register and mobilize 200,000 new voters over the summer, at a virtual event on Thursday, June 18th.

Democracy Summer 2020

In a mix of performances and messages, Katy Perry and Black Eyed Peas will co-headline the kickoff alongside Big Freedia, Lucy Hale, Ne-Yo, Saweetie, Amara La Negra, MAX, Dove Cameron, Leslie Grace, Skylar Astin, Sofia Carson, Michael K. Williams, Rich Brian and Alex Wolff. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Cory Booker and Sec. Julian Castro will make appearances as will activists including Little Miss Flint, Dominic Dupont, Greg Jackson, Kyra Stephenson- Valley, Tylik McMillan and others.

“I’m excited to be a part of this kickoff to Democracy Summer 2020 with so many amazing talents, activists and speakers,” said Katy Perry. “The young people of America are speaking loud and clear on the streets and online, and come November, it will be more important than ever to fight for justice and equality, and against systemic racism, with our ballots.”

Actors Rosario Dawson and Logan Browning will co-host with special guests Rapper Chuck D (of Public Enemy) and Eve to anchor the evening special, which will stream live at www.DemocracySummer.org beginning at 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT.

“This is no ordinary year,” said Carolyn DeWitt, president of Rock the Vote. “Rock the Vote was built to support young people and in this moment when young people are showing their power and demanding action, we are honored to launch Democracy Summer. Artists, influencers, elected officials and activists are joining together to help sustain the fire lit by America’s youth and build a movement to the polls to elect leaders who will take action.”

The Democracy Summer 2020 kickoff comes in the midst of young people taking to the streets in support of Black Lives Matter following the murder of George Floyd. The event will highlight the importance of supporting Black Lives and young people’s incredible power to organize and create change. More than 4-million young people turn 18 this year and will be eligible to vote for the first time.

“The Krim Group is thrilled to help produce the Democracy Summer 2020 Kick-Off Concert which is taking place during an especially critical time in our country’s history,” said Todd Krim, President & CEO, The Krim Group. “It is exciting to see so many artists and entertainers jumping on board and using their platforms to inspire young adults to exercise their right to vote.”

During the livestream funds will be raised for Black-led and focused organizations like the National Action Network, Community Justice Action Fund, and others.

88 Rising, The Association of Fraternal Leadership & Values, APIA Vote, Asian Americans Advancing Justice, Brady Community Justice Action Fund, Drag Out the Vote, Emerge America, Fair Fight Action, Generation Progress, Get Lit, IGNITE, The Leadership Conference on Civil & Human Rights, Mississippi Votes, Muslim Public Affairs Council, National Action Network, and People For the American Way are joining the vast Democracy Summer 2020 coalition, which in addition to Rock the Vote, Voto Latino Foundation, When We All Vote and March For Our Lives also includes; ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, American Constitution Society, The Andrew Goodman Foundation, CIRCLE, Generation Citizen, Music Forward Foundation, National Disability Rights Network, Students Learn Students Vote and Student PIRGS.

Media and promotional partners include Facebook, YouTube, Tixr Play, FaZe Clan, Epic Records, iHeartMedia, Influential and Participant, who will be airing an exclusive clip from their upcoming film featuring Congressman John Lewis ‘John Lewis: Good Trouble’.

A special thanks to partners like Influential, The Krim Group, and the Silver Linings Group who have made this event possible.

Outside of Thursday’s launch, Democracy Summer 2020 will be holding several other activations throughout the summer to mobilize young people to organize their friends and family.

For more information on this effort, text ‘SUMMER’ to 788-683 or visit www.democracysummer.org.