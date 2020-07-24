Television host and philanthropist Rachael Ray announced today the launch of Rachael Ray’s Yum-o! Cooking Camp delivered by Shipt powered by the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City and South Beach Wine & Food Festivals presented by Capital One.

The FREE 16-part live virtual cooking camp will help provide a fun and accessible activity to support families whose camps and child care centers are closed this summer. The interactive online series will connect viewers to their favorite chefs, celebrities and lifestyle personalities who will teach them simple recipes, skills and techniques that will up their culinary game all while providing an unforgettable summer learning experience. The FREE cooking camp series is sponsored by Barilla, Birds Eye, Duncan Hines, PotsandPans.com, Reddi-wip, Shipt, and Vlasic.

Recipes will be easy enough for kids 8-15 to follow along, but everyone is welcome to join. We encourage parents (aunts, uncles, grandparents!) to participate with kids and cook along with our instructors. Participation is not only fun but helps ensure kitchen safety is being followed when using certain culinary tools. Get all your ingredients delivered today with Shipt – the official grocery delivery partner for Rachael Ray’s Yum-o! Cooking Camp. Each live digital event will be powered by Zoom and feature a rotating line-up of instructors and moderators with fun special guest appearances. The limited cooking camp series will run daily at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m PST for approximately 45 minutes per day, kicking off Thursday, July 30 through Friday, August 14.

Rachael Ray’s Yum-o! Cooking Camp delivered by Shipt powered by NYCWFF & SOBEWFF includes personalities such as Rachael Ray, Bobby Flay, Buddy Valastro, Molly Yeh, Jocelyn Delk Adams, Giada De Laurentiis, Carla Hall, Jessica Woo, Alex Guarnaschelli, Andrew Zimmern, Jernard Wells, Valerie Bertinelli, Jet Tila, Kardea Brown, Anne Burrell, Duff Goldman, Melba Wilson, Eitan Bernath, and more.

“The first discipline I learned that helped improve my self-esteem, excite all of my senses and fuel my creativity was and still remains cooking,” said Rachael Ray, Television personality and bestselling author. “So, I am excited to light some fires in the next few weeks of summer with our virtual cooking camp while staying in and being safe!”

Hosts and moderators will broadcast live from their homes while families can connect with them during the interactive cooking demonstrations by asking questions via the Zoom Chat Function. Proceeds from sponsorships and optional online donations will go towards two beneficiaries: Boys & Girls Clubs of America and a newly founded Rachael Ray’s Yum-o! Scholarship Fund at the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University, offering students the opportunity to further their ambitions in the kitchen and beyond.

For further details please visit www.RRCookingCamp.com.