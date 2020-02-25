GLAAD, the world’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, today announced a new star-studded list of presenters for the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on March 19, including multi award-winning actress Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Ocean’s 8) and Golden Globe-winning actor Matt Bomer (The Sinner, Will & Grace, Doom Patrol, American Horror Story: Hotel), who will present the Vito Russo Award to award-winning screenwriter, producer, and director Ryan Murphy.

Late-night talk show host and comedian Jimmy Fallon (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), transgender actress and advocate Nicole Maines (Supergirl), beauty guru and YouTube personality Patrick Starrr, actor and activist Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy), transgender model, advocate, and producer Geena Rocero, and HuffPost editor-in-chief Lydia Polgreen will also present during the event.

GLAAD previously announced that award-winning actress, producer, and activist Judith Light will be honored with the Excellence in Media Award and award-winning screenwriter, producer, and director Ryan Murphy will be honored with the Vito Russo Award at the New York ceremony at the Hilton Midtown. Lilly Singh, openly bisexual executive producer and host of NBC’s A Little Late with Lilly Singh, will host the Awards. Additional previously announced special guests will include Jaboukie Young-White (comedian and correspondent on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah), actress Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek), and the cast of Pose.

International superstar Adam Lambert is set to open the GLAAD Media Awards in New York with a special performance, and Ben Platt, Tony Award-winning star of Netflix’s The Politician, will also perform during the event.

The 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. The 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards are presented by Delta, Gilead, Hyundai, and Ketel One Family-Made Vodka. Taylor Swift will receive the Vanguard Award and Janet Mock will receive the Stephen F. Kolzak Award at the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 16. GLAAD recently announced over 175 nominees in 30 categories for the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards, including the returning category for Outstanding Broadway Production. The Outstanding Kids & Family Programming category expanded to ten nominees as a result of an increase in LGBTQ images across the kids and family television programming and an increase in GLAAD’s work to advocate for inclusion in this genre. GLAAD also announced Special Recognition honors for Netflix’s Special and for pioneering LGBTQ journalists Karen Ocamb and Mark Segal.

To purchase tickets for the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards, please click here.