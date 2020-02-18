On 23rd November 1991 Freddie Mercury announced to the world that he had AIDS and the next day he died peacefully at his home. He remains the most high profile loss from the disease in the entertainment world and the news shocked fans throughout the world. As a tribute ‘Bohemian Rhapsody /These Are The Days Of Our Lives’ was released as a double A-sided single to raise funds for the Terence Higgins Trust. It entered the UK chart at No. 1, where it stayed for five weeks, raising over £1,000,000 for the charity, and Queen became the first band to have the same single top the UK charts twice. In December of that year Queen had 10 albums in the UK Top 100. In 1992 Freddie was awarded posthumously the BRIT’s “Outstanding Contribution to British Music” and ‘Days Of Our Lives’ won Best Single. In April, many of the world’s top stars joined Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon on stage at Wembley for an emotional tribute to Freddie.