GLAAD, the world’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, today announced that international superstar Adam Lambert will open the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards with a special performance on Thursday, March 19.

GLAAD previously announced that Ben Platt, Tony Award-winning star of Netflix’s The Politician, will also perform at the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York. Special guests Jaboukie Young-White (comedian and correspondent on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah), the cast of Pose, and Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire will also attend the New York ceremony, which will take place at the Hilton Midtown.

GLAAD previously announced that award-winning actress, producer, and activist Judith Light will be honored with the Excellence in Media Award and award-winning screenwriter, producer, and director Ryan Murphy will be honored with the Vito Russo Award at the New York ceremony. Lilly Singh, openly bisexual executive producer and host of NBC’s A Little Late with Lilly Singh, will host the Awards.

The 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. The 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards are presented by Delta, Gilead, Hyundai, and Ketel One Family-Made Vodka. GLAAD previously announced over 175 nominees in 30 categories. Taylor Swift will receive the Vanguard Award and Janet Mock will receive the Stephen F. Kolzak Award at the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 16.

In September 2019, Lambert released his EP, Velvet: Side A, which earned him a nomination for Outstanding Music Artist at the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards this year. His brand new album, Velvet, will be released March 20 and is available to pre-order here.

After finishing as the runner-up on the eighth season of American Idol, Adam Lambert went on to release his debut album For Your Entertainment, which included the international hit ‘Whatya Want From Me’ and earned him a Grammy nomination. Lambert followed this success with his second album Trespassing, which became the first album to reach the number one spot in the United States and Canada by an openly gay artist. In 2013, Lambert joined the cast of Glee for a six-episode story and performed the role of Eddie in Fox’s The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Adam has been touring as the lead singer of Queen (Queen + Adam Lambert) since 2012, including two huge world arena tours which sold out in minutes and gained critical acclaim.

In January 2020, Lambert launched his own LGBTQ non-profit organization called the Feel Something Foundation. The organization seeks to support LGBTQ organizations that are moving the needle for communities of all ages and backgrounds, and impacting important areas of LGBTQ life. As an openly gay artist, Lambert has been a powerful advocate for the LGBTQ community throughout his career. In 2010, Lambert participated in the It Gets Better campaign, which helped to bring awareness to bullying and suicide amongst LGBTQ youth. In December 2012, Lambert performed at the “Cyndi Lauper & Friends: Home for the Holidays” benefit concert, with the funds raised going towards supporting Lauper’s True Colors Fund and the organization’s “Forty to None Project,” targeting the epidemic of homelessness among LGBTQ youth. In 2017, Lambert worked with Buzzfeed to co-host its first “Queer Prom” for LGBTQ high school seniors from across America. For several years, Lambert has also participated in GLAAD’s Spirit Day, the largest LGBTQ-focused anti-bullying campaign in the world, and also performed at the first “Believer” Spirit Day benefit concert hosted by Justin Tranter.

Lambert has also been honored several times throughout his career for his trailblazing accomplishments, as well as his LGBTQ advocacy. Honors include the Equality Idol Award at Equality California Los Angeles Equality Awards in August 2011; the GLAAD Davidson/Valentini Award at the GLAAD Media Awards in San Francisco in 2013; the Hope of Los Angeles Award as part of Los Angeles’ 3rd Annual LGBT Heritage Month in May 2013; and the Music Icon Award at the 2015 British LGBT Awards. In addition to this year’s nomination, Lambert has also been nominated twice for Outstanding Music Artist at the GLAAD Media Awards, ultimately winning the award in 2013.

GLAAD recently announced over 175 nominees in 30 categories for the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards, including the returning category for Outstanding Broadway Production. The Outstanding Kids & Family Programming category expanded to ten nominees as a result of an increase in LGBTQ images across the kids and family television programming and an increase in GLAAD’s work to advocate for inclusion in this genre. GLAAD also announced Special Recognition honors for Netflix’s Special and for pioneering LGBTQ journalists Karen Ocamb and Mark Segal. For a full list of nominees for the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards, click here.

