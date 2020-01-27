The star-studded Fire Fight Australia benefit concert, hosted by comedian Celeste Barber, has officially sold out.

FIRE FIGHT AUSTRALIA will see ANZ Stadium in Sydney Olympic Park on February 16 play host to international and local music icons as they unite to share one stage for Australia during its time of need.

All concert ticket profits and all contributions through Ticketek will go towards these key organisations providing vital “Rescue”, “Relief and Recovery” and “Rehabilitation”: Rural and regional fire services, Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery, and RSPCA Bushfire Appeal.

Among the acts expected to perform at the concert are Alice Cooper, Queen + Adam Lambert, Delta Goodrem, John Farnham, KD Lang, Olivia Newton-John and many more. All profits will go to national bushfire relief.

Find out more here.

