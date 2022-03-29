GRAMMY Award-winning artists Brandi Carlile, Shawn Colvin, Jason Isbell, Jesse & Joy, k.d. lang, and Fantastic Negrito, Latin GRAMMY Award winners Gian Marco and Dante Spinetta, GRAMMY Award nominee Amythyst Kiah, along with Fitz of Fitz and the Tantrums, morgxn, Zach Person, and Emily Wolfe will join the performance lineup at the MusiCares: Music on a Mission Presented by Gibson on Wed, March 30, 2022, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

The evening will also feature a never-before-seen MusiCares performance from GRAMMY Award-winning artist Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

The virtual concert will celebrate both the power of music and Joni Mitchell as the 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year honoree, with every dollar of ticket purchased distributed to those in need in the music community. Music on a Mission will air on Mandolin, the premiere concert livestream platform for artists, venues, and fans.

For Music on a Mission, MusiCares has partnered with Gibson, the iconic American instrument brand headquartered in Nashville, TN, that has shaped the sounds of generations of musicians across the globe, and emerged as the most relevant, played, and loved guitar brand around the world. MusiCares and Gibson are excited to bring back Music on a Mission for music fans worldwide to enjoy GRAMMY Week and be a part of helping musicians in need because music gives so much to the world. The virtual broadcast and fundraising event will include never-before-seen performances from today’s biggest stars and impassioned testimonials from members of the music community who have been helped by MusiCares.

“Music on a Mission started as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic and we were blown away by the support from the music community, industry professionals and of course music fans,” said Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares. “We’re so thankful that Gibson recognizes the importance of this event to both fans and professional musicians and that they’ve signed on to help us make Music on a Mission a reality again this year.”

“MusiCares does so much for our music community, the critical care and aid they provide is needed now more than ever in recent years,” adds Elizabeth Heidt, VP of Global Cultural Influence at Gibson Brands. “As a key partner of Gibson Gives, it is not only our honor, but also our duty to help bring Music on a Mission back, and to continue to raise awareness and funds for MusiCares.”

Music on a Mission was first held in March 2021 to respond to the thousands of live event professionals, tour crews, songwriters, producers, engineers, performers, and support staff left unemployed as the COVID-19 pandemic devastated the music community. Upwards of 17,000 people bought tickets, with over 850,000 supporter page views, raising over $2 million, which was distributed directly back into the hands of those in need in the music industry.

Tickets for Music on a Mission Presented by Gibson are on sale now for $25 at https://bit.ly/MusiconaMission.