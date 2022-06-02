Pride Live, a social advocacy and community engagement organization for the LGBTQ+ community, today announced GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Kesha as the headline performer for Stonewall Day 2022.

Kesha to Headline Stonewall Day

The legendary Pride event will take place on Friday, June 24, outside of the Stonewall Inn in New York City. Launched in 2018, Stonewall Day is a national day of awareness to commemorate the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Riots.

“I am so honored to be a part of this historic event,” said Kesha. “As a forever advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, I’m excited to embark on this monumental occasion with my friends at Pride Live and perform for Stonewall Day. Stonewall is a special place for the queer community, and I cannot wait to honor and celebrate how far we have come while standing in the conviction that the fight for equality in this country is ever upon us, and I will never back down. Come dance with me!”

“We’re thrilled to have Kesha headline this year’s event and be a part of LGBTQ+ history,” said Ann Marie Gothard, Pride Live Board President. “She has used her platform as an artist to consistently advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, and her music inspires people with messages of hope, triumph, and determination, which aligns with Pride Live’s mission to accelerate LGBTQ+ awareness and support.”

Sponsored by Google, the event will feature performances by Betty, Mila Jam, and Shea Diamond and choreography by Stonewall Day Creative Director Kellen Stancil. Video messages will be played throughout the event from supporters, including 44th U.S. President Barack Obama, writer and global health advocate Chelsea Clinton, musician Adam Lambert, musician Rufus Wainwright, SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Evelyn, actor Billy Porter, musician and drag queen Conchita Wurst, Olympic diver Tom Daley, and screenwriter Dustin Lance Black. Additional virtual and in-person appearances to be announced.

“We’re proud to support Stonewall Day and honor Stonewall’s legacy and to celebrate Pride, not just for New York City but for the global LGBTQ community,” said William Floyd, Senior Director of Public Policy, Google. “We are excited to invite a global audience to join Stonewall Day and enjoy the amazing lineup of performers and speakers through an exclusive YouTube livestream.”

The concert will be free to stream from 1-3PM ET on the Pride Live YouTube channel. For more information on ticketing and the events for Stonewall Day 2022, please follow Pride Live, and the performers’ social media channels.

Pride Live has produced Stonewall Day for the last five years, elevating awareness for the Stonewall legacy and the ongoing fight for full LGBTQ+ equality. Stonewall Day Ambassadors have included Andy Cohen, Chelsea Clinton, Angelica Ross, Christian Siriano, Anna Wintour, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Donatella Versace, Dustin Lance Black, George Takei, Madonna and Whoopi Goldberg, among many other influential luminaries. In addition to remarks from Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift, Stonewall Day has previously featured a star-studded lineup of performers, including Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Cynthia Erivo, Hayley Kiyoko, Kim Petras and Yungblud. In 2019, Stonewall Day trended 6th globally on social, was voted the #1 Pride event of 2020, and had over 1.3M unique views last year on Twitch.