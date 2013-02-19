The special days that the charity provides to people living with life threatening conditions are entirely the applicants choosing and can often be a request to meet their favourite celebrity. We rely on the support of celebrities to be able to fulfil these special day requests, some of which are their last chance to realise a dream.

The charity also runs several fundraising events that involve a great deal of support from celebrities including Stars on Canvas and Stars on Teapots

Volunteers and people who create or take part in fundraisers are also needed to support the Willow Foundation’s work.