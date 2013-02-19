The Willow Foundation is a national charity that provides special days for seriously ill 16 to 40 year olds throughout the UK. The charity was set up by Arsenal legend Bob Wilson and his wife, Megs, in memory of their daughter who died of cancer aged just 31.
The unique charity has provided thousands of morale-boosting special days for people living with cancer, cystic fibrosis, motor neurone disease, organ failure, muscular dystrophy and Huntington’s, amongst other conditions.
How you can help
The special days that the charity provides to people living with life threatening conditions are entirely the applicants choosing and can often be a request to meet their favourite celebrity. We rely on the support of celebrities to be able to fulfil these special day requests, some of which are their last chance to realise a dream.
The charity also runs several fundraising events that involve a great deal of support from celebrities including Stars on Canvas and Stars on Teapots
Volunteers and people who create or take part in fundraisers are also needed to support the Willow Foundation’s work.
