When not raising Hell in the kitchen, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is passionate in his support of the Scottish Spina Difida Association.

Gordon Ramsay has supported the following charities listed on this site:

Abuse, Addiction, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Miscellaneous, Poverty, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Women

