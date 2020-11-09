All proceeds of the band’s cover of “Last Kiss” went to help refugees of the Kosovo War. The band also decided to include the song on a charity compilation album, No Boundaries: A Benefit for the Kosovar Refugees.

Pearl Jam has promoted an array of causes, including awareness of Crohn’s disease – which lead guitarist Mike McCready suffers from – the environment and wildlife protection, among others.

They are members of Rock the Vote and Vote for Change.

The band headlined a Seattle concert in 2001 to support the FAO (UN Food and Agriculture Organization) and added a date at the Chicago House of Blues to their 2005 tour to help the victims of Hurricane Katrina. The proceeds of the latter concert were donated to Habitat For Humanity, the American Red Cross and the Jazz Foundation of America.