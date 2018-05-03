Founded in 1987, Conservation International aims to conserve the Earth’s living heritage, our global biodiversity and demonstrate that human societies are able to live harmoniously with nature.

Harrison Ford served as a board member and vice chairman.

One of the world’s leading environmental research groups, Conservation International provides a fund for scientists in 30 countries to identify and overcome biodiversity threats. It focuses its efforts on tropical wilderness areas, marine areas, and major wetlands, and since its inception has donated over $100 million to conservation partners around the world.