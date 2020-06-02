Key nonprofits, community leaders, businesses and philanthropies across the state today joined together to launch All In WA, a coordinated, statewide relief effort that will support workers and families who have been acutely affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

At launch, the effort had already raised $20 million toward a $65 million goal to be met in coming months. All In WA flags will be raised in six sites across the state at 11:30 am on Wednesday, May 27 to show support.

“Washington state was at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic, and our state will be at the forefront of a safe recovery,” Governor Inslee said. “All In WA is helping to fill the gaps in funding across the state to provide relief to those who are suffering and to lay the groundwork to restart our economy in a safe, supported and sensible way. I’d like to thank Jeff Bezos for his pledge to match donations, and all the other generous donors and businesses who are making this possible.”

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos will match individual donations under $1 million to All In WA causes, up to a total of $25 million. Of the initial $20 million in commitments, approximately $8 million are eligible for matching funds. Launch commitments include generous contributions from the Ballmer Group, Paul G. Allen Family Foundation, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Microsoft Corporation, Howard & Sheri Schultz, Perigee Fund, Nick & Leslie Hanauer, and Jim and Jan Sinegal.

“Individuals, families, and communities across Washington state are struggling as a result of COVID-19, and I commend Governor Inslee and the First Lady for inspiring thinking big, so that All In WA can help those who so desperately need it,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon Founder and CEO. “It’s been inspiring to watch the people of this state band together and push through this crisis, and I’m excited to see that continue as we raise money for this important cause.”

As different parts of the state are in different phases of reopening, one in five workers across the state have filed for unemployment and are at risk of housing or food insecurity due to a decrease in wages as a result of COVID-19. Impacted workers and families across the state are affected by grief and economic insecurity. All In WA will help address the needs of a range of causes and communities including those facing food shortages, health disparities, those in need of housing assistance, small businesses, families and children, and essential workers.

The relief effort, All In WA, is a coalition of philanthropic and community leaders, companies, community foundations, United Way organizations, frontline nonprofits, individuals, and public officials across Washington State. “For Microsoft and all of us that live and work in Washington State, All in WA provides an inspiration and opportunity to come together to strengthen our community safety net and help those most in need,” said Brad Smith, President, Microsoft. “We are proud to partner with so many on this important initiative.”.

All In WA is being managed by a list of leaders across the state to be found here. The effort is powered by a diverse network of community foundations and leaders across the state.

Donations can be made to the All In WA Fund, an aggregate fund that will address funding gaps across the state, or directly to Community funds and Cause-specific funds across Washington, including those in need of housing assistance, small businesses, families and children, essential workers and more. Funds donated to the All In WA Fund will be distributed in the form of grants to nonprofit organizations across the state. A Fund Advisory Group has been established to oversee the grantmaking from the All In WA Fund.

To promote this effort and help raise funds, there will be a virtual benefit concert on June 10, All In WA: A Concert for COVID-19 Relief by Presenting Sponsor Amazon, who will donate more than $10 million in cash and in-kind benefits, and Community Leadership Sponsor Microsoft, who will donate $2.5 million in cash directly to the relief funds. Additional Sponsors include Laird Norton Family Enterprise, Seattle Genetics, Puget Sound Energy, Avista, Madrona Venture Group, Premera Blue Cross, Russell Investments, and Zillow Group.

The All In WA: A Concert for COVID-19 Relief will stream on June 10, 2020 beginning at 7:00 p.m. local time on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel and through www.AllInWA.org and air statewide on KING 5 (NBC, Seattle), KONG (Independent, Seattle) KREM (CBS, Spokane), KSKN (CW, Spokane), KVEW/KAPP, and KGW Portland Subchannel 8.2 (Justice Network). Immediately following the live stream, a recording of the concert will be available on Prime Video. KEXP will be a radio media sponsor.

The virtual benefit concert will include Pearl Jam, Macklemore, Brandi Carlile, Ciara, Russell Wilson, The Black Tones, Dave Matthews, Sir Mix-A-Lot, Pete Carroll, Mary Lambert, Joel McHale, Ben Gibbard, and Allen Stone with the full lineup to be announced at a later date. All donations will go directly to those in need. The virtual concert will be produced by Anonymous Content and Done and Dusted.

To contribute to the All In WA Fund or directly to Cause and Community funds, visit www.allinWA.org.