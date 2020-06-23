The full line-up of participating artists, performers and creators was announced today for the All In WA: A Concert for COVID-19 Relief, a 75-minute virtual concert taking place Wednesday, June 24 in support of Washington State’s recently launched All In WA COVID-19 relief fund.

Bill Nye, Candice Wilson, Chad Charlie, Courteney Cox, Dove Cameron, Edouardo Jordan, The Head and the Heart, Jeffery Dean Morgan, Jessica Dobson, Prometheus Brown, Joshua Karp, Ken Griffey Jr., Mark Diamond, Mimi Jung, Nancy Wilson, Noah Gundersen, Rainn Wilson, Ryan Lewis, Sleater-Kinney, and Travis Thompson will join previously announced Dave Matthews, Macklemore, Pearl Jam, Brandi Carlile, Ciara, Allen Stone, Ben Gibbard, The Black Tones, Joel McHale, Mary Lambert, Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson, and Sir Mix-A-Lot.

Presented by Amazon and produced by Anonymous Content and Done + Dusted, the All In WA: A Concert for COVID-19 Relief will be streamed on Wednesday, June 24, at 7:00 PM PST, on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel (www.twitch.tv/amazonmusic) and through www.AllInWA.org and will air statewide on KING 5 (NBC, Seattle), KONG (Independent, Seattle) KREM (CBS, Spokane), KSKN (CW, Spokane), KVEW/KAPP, and KGW Portland Subchannel 8.2 (Justice Network). Immediately following the live stream, the concert will be available for streaming on Prime Video. KEXP will be a radio media sponsor.

Launched on May 27, 2020 by nonprofits, community leaders, businesses and philanthropies across Washington state, All In WA is a coordinated, statewide relief effort that will support workers and families who have been acutely affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Impacted workers and families across the state are affected by grief and economic insecurity. All In WA will help address the needs of a range of causes and communities including those facing food shortages, health disparities, those in need of housing assistance, small businesses, families and children, and essential workers.

As part of the fundraising effort, Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos will match individual donations under $1 million to All In WA causes, up to a total of $25 million. At launch, the effort had already raised $20 million toward a $65 million long term goal, of which, approximately $8 million is eligible for matching funds. Launch commitments included generous contributions from the Ballmer Group, Paul G. Allen Family Foundation, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Microsoft Corporation, Howard & Sheri Schultz, Perigee Fund, Nick & Leslie Hanauer, and Jim and Jan Sinegal.

An important shift is taking place in our nation to center Black voices and address systemic racism and the disproportionate effect COVID-19 has had on the Black community in Washington state and beyond. As a result of this shift, an alliance of Black women leaders announced the launch of the Black Future Co-op Fund, a first-of-its-kind fund to support the Black community in Washington state. Launched on June 16th with $2.5 million in committed donations, which are eligible for the match, the Black Future Co-op Fund aims to respond to the disproportionate impacts of COVID-19 due to overwhelming system failure and structural racism. The fund is conceptualized as a powerful response to systemic racism in the wake of George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis police officer. Housed at Seattle Foundation, the Fund will invest in housing, health, education and more across the Black community in Washington state.

Presenting Sponsor of All In WA: A Concert for COVID-19 Relief, Amazon, will donate more than $10 million in cash and in-kind benefits. Microsoft, a Community Leadership Sponsor, will donate $2.5 million in cash directly to the relief funds. Additional Sponsors include Laird Norton Family Enterprise, Seattle Genetics, Puget Sound Energy, Avista, Madrona Venture Group, Premera Blue Cross, Russell Investments, Nordstrom, and Zillow Group.

All In WA is being managed by a powerful and diverse network of leaders and community foundations across the state.

All In WA: A Concert for COVID-19 Relief is executive produced by a team led by Washingtonians Jason Koenig and Jenny Koenig, Anonymous Content’s Bedonna Smith and Nina Soriano and David Jammy, Melanie Fletcher and Nikki Varhely Gillingham for Done + Dusted.

To contribute to the All In WA Fund, please visit www.allinWA.org.