Ready to live every Pearl Jam fan’s dream? omaze.com is giving you and a guest the chance to visit the place where it all began, Seattle, for a special hometown experience with the band.

Hang Out with Eddie Vedder and Jeff Ament

You’ll meet Eddie Vedder and Jeff Ament at the Pearl Jam: Home and Away exhibit at MoPOP to hear stories from the guys as you stroll through three decades of Pearl Jam history—including artwork, stage props, instruments and more. (Over 21? There may be beers.) You’ll also score an exclusive tour of London Bridge Studios where Pearl Jam recorded their debut album, Ten. And even stay at the decked out Pearl Jam Suite at The Edgewater Hotel. Flights included.

All you have to do to enter to win this opportunity is donate to charity through omaze.com. The more you donate, the more chances you have to win.

Proceeds will go to the Vitalogy Foundation. The Vitalogy Foundation was founded by Pearl Jam and their manager in 2006 to support causes they’re passionate about. Donations from this experience will support Pearl Jam’s Vitalogy Foundation in its mission to advance social change, including access to voting. Pearl Jam is asking all their fans — if able — to join the band in pledging to vote by mail in this critical election.

To find out more about how you can go into the draw, visit omaze.com.