Young helped found Farm Aid, and, along with Willie Nelson and John Mellencamp, spoke about the issues with elected officials in Washington, D.C. before the first concert.

Neil performed a cover version of John Lennon’s “Imagine” during the 9/11 telethon, America: A Tribute To Heroes. His single “Let’s Roll”, was a tribute to the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks, and the passengers and crew on Flight 93 in particular.

In 2005, Young performed at the close of the Live 8 concert in Barrie, Ontario.

Neil and his wife founded the Bridge School, which develops and uses advanced technologies to aid in the instruction of children with severe speech and physical disabilities.

Young was honoured as Person of the Year in 2010 by MusiCares.

Causes supported 11

Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Children, Creative Arts, Economic/Business Support, Environment, Miscellaneous, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Unemployment/Career Support, Voter Education

