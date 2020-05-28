Internationally acclaimed Denver band The Lumineers have tallied over $600,000 in donations thus far resulting from their recent “Colorado Gives Back” live stream concert to benefit restaurant and music industry workers impacted by COVID-19.

The live streaming event was broadcast on The Lumineers YouTube Channel and featured an all-star lineup including The Lumineers, OneRepublic, Jewel, Nathaniel Rateliff, as well as special guests including legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin (USA Ski Team), former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper and current Colorado Governor Jared Polis.

“Colorado Gives Back” was created to benefit and bring awareness to individuals in the national music community as well as those in the Colorado restaurant services industry who have lost their income and revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations will be directed to the Colorado Restaurant Association and to the Recording Academy’s MusiCares, which has a partnership with the SPOTIFY COVID-19 MUSIC RELIEF project, and the Colorado Restaurant Association. Through the SPOTIFY COVID-19 MUSIC RELIEF project, Spotify matched all donations, dollar-for-dollar to MusiCares.

“Proud to call Colorado my home for the last 10 years, and so grateful to every person who tuned in and donated,” said Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers. “Thank you to all the Colorado-based musicians, athletes, politicians, and chefs who took part in this fundraiser and special thanks to Spotify and MusiCares. With your help we came together to see that Colorado Gives Back.”

While Colorado Gives Back is over, the work is not. The event is still viewable on YouTube and the link to donate is still active. In addition, T-shirts commemorating Colorado Gives Back are available for purchase here with all profits going to the two Colorado Gives Back charities.

A portion of the funds collected from Colorado Gives Back will be focused specifically on providing assistance to Colorado-based music industry professionals who have lost work due to COVID-19.

“Colorado Gives Back” sponsors included: State of Colorado, VISIT DENVER, Visible, Toyota, Lyft, Odell Brewing Co., Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Triumph Motorcycles, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, KBCO, Spotify, eTown, and AEG Rocky Mountain.