Leading mental health and brain research nonprofit One Mind today announced renowned singer-songwriter and multi-platinum recording artist Jewel as a One Mind Champion and Advisory Board Member.

Jewel is a long-time proponent of mental health care for all and has supported One Mind in the past by performing at the organization’s Music Festival for Brain Health and participating as a guest on its webcast series, Brain Waves. Now, as an official One Mind Champion, Jewel along with her organization the Inspiring Children Foundation will partner with the organization to amplify its goal of supporting and empowering those with mental health challenges, while continuing to destigmatize conversations around the topic.

“I made myself a promise as an 18 year old girl to make being a happy whole human my number one priority, and that being a musician would have to be second,” says Jewel. “I am very proud to say as a 47 year older woman, that I have never let that promise down. It was not always an easy or popular choice, but I have built and practiced the necessary skills that have ultimately transformed my life for the better. I’m thrilled to be partnering with One Mind to continue to be a voice of hope within the crucial conversation around mental health.”

One of Jewel’s first efforts as a One Mind Champion and Advisory Board Member is to launch a World Mental Health Day fundraiser on Sunday, October 10, 2021 to support One Mind and the Inspiring Children Foundation. The event, the World Mental Health Day Summit & Concert, is a livestream from the Wellness Experience, by Kroger, a wellness platform co-founded by Jewel and Kroger. The star-studded event will include music performances, exclusive conversations with celebrities, workouts with fitness experts, cooking demos and much more. Additional confirmed participants include fellow One Mind Champions Laurie Hernandez and Hunter Hayes, along with Cheryl Burke, James Arthur, Lydia Night, Summer Mckee and more. The livestream will be available on the Wellness Experience, by Kroger website, as well as One Mind’s Facebook page starting at 5PM EST on Sunday, October 10.

“While Jewel has always been a champion of the critical conversation around mental health, we’re honored to now call her a One Mind Champion and to have the benefit of her lived experience and ongoing support for our organization,” said Brandon Staglin, president of One Mind. “Her dedication and advocacy for those with mental health challenges is an inspiration, and we look forward to working closely with her and her community to further raise awareness and support.”

Through the One Mind Champion program, One Mind partners with prominent role models to share their own lived experiences with mental health in order to help destigmatize and raise awareness around the importance of mental wellness. Key components of Jewel’s partnership as a One Mind Champion include the development of a campaign that will advocate for universal access to gold standard mental healthcare for children and young adults, and for greater funding to improve recovery rates for those with mental illnesses. Additionally, Jewel and One Mind will explore opportunities to co-produce content across a variety of media including documentaries and podcasts. Jewel will also serve as an advisor on One Mind’s Lived Experience Advisory Board and Brandon Staglin will serve on the advisory board of the Inspiring Children Foundation.