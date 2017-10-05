The UK’s number one heart charity.
Coronary heart disease is the UK’s single biggest killer but the BHF is leading the fight against it. Its pioneering research has helped to transform the lives of people living with heart and circulatory conditions.
Its work has been central to the discoveries of vital treatments that are helping to change the face of the UK’s fight against heart disease.
