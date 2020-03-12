An all-star lineup of artists and celebrities are coming together to advocate for an end to DUI (Driving Under the Influence) for the first annual LOVR Benefit concert on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Hollywood Palladium.

Presented by The Noah Benardout Foundation, the star-studded evening of music and education will feature performances by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Sofia Carson, Madison Beer, Daya, Bråves, Nicholas Petricca of WALK THE MOON, Romeo of Farr, Saint Bodhi, Dreamers, Lemmo, El Javi, and many others. Presenters and celebrity advocates include actor Andy Garcia, actor & DUI survivor Obi Ndefo, comedian Fahim Anwar, actor Oliver Trevena, MMA fighter Marcus Kowal of Liam’s Law, KCRW’s Jason Kramer, and media personality Ross King, who will be joined by several others.

The LOVR Benefit also marks the first time that all three of California’s major law enforcement departments are joining forces to demonstrate how they are combatting the DUI epidemic within the Los Angeles community. Activations will include the Los Angeles Police Department’s DUI simulator and the California Highway Patrol’s Fatal Vision standard field sobriety test demonstration.

A talented musician known as the artist “LOVR,” Noah Benardout was tragically killed on August 1, 2019 by a drunk driver while innocently waiting to cross a West Hollywood street. On the day he died, Noah was offered a record deal, and was about to release his new EP. To honor his memory, the Benardout family established the Noah Benardout Foundation, a 501c3 organization that advocates the end of DUI fatalities through music and education. By creating grass roots awareness through music combined with ongoing targeted messaging and an educational platform aimed at young drivers, the foundation is dedicated to bringing an end to driving under the influence (DUI) — an epidemic that is 100% preventable.

WHEN:

Saturday, March 21, 2020

Law Enforcement Activations 5:00-8:00 pm

Media Check-In 5:15 pm

Red Carpet Arrivals 6:00-7:15 pm

Show 7:30 pm – 10:30 pm

WHERE:

Hollywood Palladium

6215 Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90028.

TICKETS:

Available at bit.ly/LOVRTICKETS.